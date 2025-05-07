CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one year's extension

The tenure of CBI Director Praveen Sood has been extended for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2025, when he was due to retire, the Centre said in a notification on Wednesday,

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, based on the recommendations of the Committee, has approved the extension in tenure of Shri Praveen Sood, IPS (KN: 1986) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2005,” the government's notification, dated May 7, read.

Sood took over as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation on May 25, 2023. He had been appointed for a two-year term.

The decision to extend the CBI director's tenure was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, where Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were also present.

As per PTI sources on Monday, Rahul Gandhi did not approve of the extension of Sood's tenure.

The meeting came days before the 1986-batch IPS officer was due to retire.

The CBI director is appointed by the Centre on the recommendation of a three-member committee, which is headed by the prime minister and comprises the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the CJI.

Who is Praveen Sood? Praveen Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was working as Karnataka's director general of police (DGP) when he was named as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Born in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district in 1964, Sood joined the IPS at the age of 22 years after completing his civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

He also holds a post-graduation degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and the Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University in New York.

Sood, known for his hands-on approach, had supervised investigation of high profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and matters having inter-state and international ramifications.

The tech-savvy officer had worked for the strengthening of the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) and the ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) in Karnataka along with the judiciary.