CBI disposes of 800 cases in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic
A file photo of CBI headquarters in Delhi. Photo: Mint
A file photo of CBI headquarters in Delhi. Photo: Mint

CBI disposes of 800 cases in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 08:35 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said they need to work hard in the coming days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBO) on Friday informed that around 800 cases were disposed of by the agency last year, despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

Addressing the agency officials virtually, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said they need to work hard in the coming days.

"With your cooperation and efforts, we have been able to finalise the investigation of a substantial number of cases to achieve our targets. We need to work hard in the coming days," said the CBI chief.

He also paid condolences to the family members of the officials who lost their lives due to coronavirus. Shukla said efforts were made to fill up the existing vacancies.

