Delhi excise policy case: CBI, ED tells Supreme Court contemplating making AAP accused
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju tells the Supreme Court that he has instructions to state that the agencies are considering making AAP an accused, invoking legal provisions on ‘vicarious liability’ and section 70 of the PMLA
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in the Supreme Court on Monday that they are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy cases.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message