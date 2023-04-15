Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said CBI, and ED filed false affidavits in the excise policy case in court and alleged that they're torturing people to testify against Manish Sisodia and him.

“AAP's No 2, No 3 targeted in order to reach me. In 75 years, no party has been targeted like AAP. We have given hope to people about good education. They want to end that hope," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

He also said, “The day I spoke against corruption in Delhi Assembly, I knew I would be next. Delhi excise policy was excellent, would have ended corruption."

“We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," Kejriwal added.

This came after CBI summoned the AAP supremo in the alleged liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned on Sunday at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy and confirmed that Kejriwal would appear before the agency on Sunday.

The BJP intensified its attack on AAP convenor Kejriwal, accusing him of being the "mastermind" of the alleged liquor policy scam as the CBI summoned him for questioning.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged liquor scam case. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, favored certain dealers who were accused of paying bribes.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to which Sisodia belongs, has strongly refuted these charges. The excise policy was subsequently scrapped after the controversy came to light.