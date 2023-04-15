‘CBI, ED torturing people to…’, Arvind Kejriwal on CBI summons in excise policy case1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:33 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will interrogate Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam case tomorrow, April 16.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said CBI, and ED filed false affidavits in the excise policy case in court and alleged that they're torturing people to testify against Manish Sisodia and him.
