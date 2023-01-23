CBI examining SAT order in NSE co-location scam case

CBI examining SAT order in NSE co-location scam case2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:48 PM IST
The SAT order said the co-location technology was carried out under the overall supervision of Narain and Ramkrishna and, therefore, they cannot abdicate their responsibility for the lapse that has been incurred in the monitoring of certain areas.
The CBI on Monday said it is examining the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order setting aside the disgorgement directions of the SEBI against former NSE CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in the co-location scam case, officials said.
