CBI files case against Oxfam India, office bearers for FCRA violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has filed case against Oxfam India for alleged foreign funding violations.
Oxfam India has received around ₹ 1.5 crore directly into its Foreign Contribution Utilisation account instead of the designated bank account between 2013 and 2016, said the CBI.
(This is a developing story, please check for more.)
