CBI files case against PSL Group, others in 428.50 cr Canara Bank fraud

Searches were conducted at seven locations on Thursday including Mumbai, and Kutch in Gujarat at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Mumbai-based PSL Group on a complaint from Canara Bank, its directors and a few public servants for allegedly cheating Canara Bank to the tune of ₹428.50 crore by defaulting on credit repayments, the probe agency said in a statement.
Those booked by the CBI include PSL Ltd and its director Ashok Yoginder Punj, Alok Yoginder Punj, Rajender Kumar Bahri, Chitranjan Kumar Jagdishchadra Goel, and other known and unknown persons.
According to the CBI, it has been alleged that the accused entered a conspiracy from 2009-2016 to cheat Canara Bank and approached the bank for sanction of various credit facilities and misrepresented the books of accounts, misutilised the funds of the bank and diverted receivables from its debtors.
“It was further alleged that the loan amount received from the bank was utilised for purposes other than it was sanctioned causing a loss of ₹428.50 crore to the bank," the statement reads.
