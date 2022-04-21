CBI files charge sheet against former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In its charge sheet filed in their Special Court, the CBI has alleged that Ramkrishna allegedly abused her official position in key decisions among other charges.
The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has filed a charge sheet against former NSE CEO & MD Chitra Ramkrishna and ex-GOO Anand Subramanian in co-location scam case, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.
Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) penalized the NSE and its former CEOs Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narayan and two other officials for lapses in recruitment at the senior level.
Ravi Narain was the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange from April 1994 till March 2013, while Chitra Ramkrishna was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016.
The market regulator observed that the NSE and its top executives violated securities contract norms relating to the appointment of Anand Subramaniam as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director
Ramkrishna had told the regulator that a formless mysterious "Yogi" was guiding her over emails in taking the decisions.
The CBI which expanded its probe in the co-location scam, after SEBI report surfaced, has arrested both of them and told the court that formless Yogi is none other than Subramanian who was alleged beneficiary of her decisions.
