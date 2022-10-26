CBI files chargesheet against 12 in Bengal SSC scam case

The probe agency has so far arrested former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya, former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee in the case
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet against 12 people in connection with an alleged scam in the recruitment of assistant teachers for classes nine and ten in secondary and higher secondary schools across West Bengal.
According to the press statement issued by CBI, the chargesheet has been filed against the then advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC); then chairman of WBCSSC; then president of Adhoc Committee at West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; then assistant secretary, WBCSSC; two former programme officers, WBCSSC and six private persons before the Special Judge, Alipore (West Bengal).
The four accused are presently in judicial custody,, it added. Further investigation is on to look into the larger conspiracy and role of other accused.
Earlier, CBI had filed another chargesheet at a court naming 16 people as accused in the case.
The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to look into the alleged irregularities involved in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools on recommendations of the commission. Also, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is tracking the money trail in the scam.
The financial probe agency has so far arrested former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya, former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee in the case.
