CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal linked to excise policy case

  • CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal linked to excise policy case

Livemint
Updated29 Jul 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Delhi excise policy case: CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi excise policy case: CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(Reuters)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi in connection with Excise policy case.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in the excise policy ended on July 25, after the Rouse Avenue court extended his detention earlier.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal for a corruption case under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) in relation to Delhi excise policy. The Delhi excise policy under which the Chief Minister is arrested is now scrapped.

 

Also Read | Delhi UPSC aspirants death: L-G VK Saxena targets Arvind Kejriwal govt

The CBI charged the Delhi Chief Minister as ‘one of the primary conspirators’ in the excise policy case. The agency said that the ex-media in-charge of AAP and a close associate of Kejriwal, Vijay Nair, was in touch with several liquor producers and traders.

Also Read | BJP blames AAP for deaths following Delhi coaching centre flooding

In the Delhi court, the investigating agency claimed that Vijay Nair had allegedly demanded undue gratification for incorporating provisions beneficial to the AAP in the excise policy since March 2021.

The investigating agency also alleged that 44.45 crore was transferred through ‘hawala channels' to Goa from June 2021 to January 2022. These funds were used in AAP's assembly poll campaign. This was among the 100 crore bribes received by AAP, CBI stated in its previous chargesheet.

 

Also Read | Mamata in Delhi for NITI Aayog meet, meets Kejriwal’s wife Sunita: Video

On March 21, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case after raids at his residence. An 11-member ED team reached Kejriwal's residence taking along a search warrant in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and raided his residence.

The Supreme Court on July 12 granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED probed money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy Case. The CBI arrested Kejriwal on June 26 from Tihar Jail while he was in judicial custody under the money laundering case registered by ED.

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 10:41 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaCBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal linked to excise policy case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    11:17 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.35 (1.69%)

    Bandhan Bank

    214.25
    11:18 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    21.8 (11.33%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.90
    11:18 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.35 (1.9%)

    Bharat Electronics

    316.15
    11:18 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    6.25 (2.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank

    171.60
    11:05 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.75 (7.35%)

    Eid Parry India

    836.55
    11:04 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    57.1 (7.33%)

    Punjab National Bank

    127.75
    11:05 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    7.85 (6.55%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    115.05
    11:05 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    6.75 (6.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue