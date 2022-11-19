Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  CBI files chargesheet against ex-ABG Shipyard chief, 24 others in 23,000-cr bank fraud case

CBI files chargesheet against ex-ABG Shipyard chief, 24 others in 23,000-cr bank fraud case

1 min read . 05:53 PM ISTLivemint
Representative image

  • The country's premier probing agency said that the chargesheet has been filed against 25 accused including Mumbai-based Private Company ABG Shipyard Ltd, its chairman and promoter 18 other entities in an ongoing investigation of a case related to fraud of 22,842 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on 19 November filed a charge sheet against former ABG Shipyard Chairman Rishi Agarwal and others in 23,000-crore bank fraud case.

The country's premier probing agency said that the chargesheet has been filed against 25 accused including Mumbai-based Private Company ABG Shipyard Ltd, its chairman and promoter 18 other entities in an ongoing investigation of a case related to fraud of 22,842 crore.

Earlier on 21 September, the CBI had arrested the former promoter of fallen shipbuilder ABG Shipyard Ltd -- Rishi Agarwal -- in what is dubbed as India's biggest bank loan scam of 22,000 crore. 

ALSO READ: CBI arrests ABG Shipyard promoter Rishi Agarwal in 22,000-cr bank fraud case

As per details, the ABG Shipyard created a web of transactions to cheat a consortium of 28 banks to the tune of 22,842 crore in between 2012 and 2017, in a case which has come to light a few months back. The banks include State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI and ICICI.

In the FIR filed by the CBI on 2 February 2022, it has booked ABG Shipyard and ABG International Private Ltd. It added that ABG SL owes around 22,842 crore. It owes ICICI, which was leading the consortium, 7,089 crore, SBI 2,925 crore, IDBI Bank 3,639 crore, Bank of Baroda 1,614 crore, Punjab National Bank 1,244 crore, Exim Bank Rs1,327, Indian Overseas Bank 1,244 crore, and Bank of India 719 crore, among others.

With agency inputs.

