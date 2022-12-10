CBI files chargesheet in APPSC question paper leak case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against eight accused in a case related to the alleged leak of question paper of an examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of assistant engineer (Civil).
CBI registered a case on 26 October at the request of the Arunachal Pradesh government and further notification from the Centre transferring the investigation of a case lodged in the Itanagar police station on 10 September.
“The said case was registered against a private person of a coaching institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC on the complaint related to the allegations of question paper leak before written examination for recruitment to the post of assistant engineer (civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27 this year," said the CBI in its release.
“The complainant (a Candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC," it added.
According to the release, searches were conducted last month at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, articles including fake, counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India (SBI), hard discs and pen drives.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
