CBI files FIR against Corporate Power in 4,000 cr bank fraud

Bank fraud: CBI files FIR against Corporate Power Ltd
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Corporate Power Limited and its directors for alleged bank fraud of ₹4,000 crore, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
As per officials, CBI searched 16 locations on Thursday in multiple cities, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, and Vishakhapatnam.
The Kolkata-based company had allegedly committed a bank fraud of ₹4,037.87 crore involving a consortium of 20 banks.
"It was further alleged that between the years 2009 and 2013, the said borrower had submitted manipulated project cost statements and diverted bank funds. It was also alleged that trade receivables mainly including transactions to related parties and funds, were diverted to a web of various companies who were dummy accounts; accordingly, the borrower was able to siphon off funds," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement as reported by PTI.
The agency has named the company and its promoters and directors in the FIR.
(With inputs from PTI)
