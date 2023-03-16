CBI files new FIR against Sisodia - What is Delhi govt's 'feedback unit' case?2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Set up in 2015 under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the feedback unit had been tasked with gathering 'relevant information' and feedback about the working of government departments and other bodies under the AAP-led administration.
The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a fresh case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday. The senior AAP leader was earlier arrested by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case and is behind bars in an Enforcement Directorate case. The latest allegations pertain to the Delhi government's Feedback Unit that has been accused of ‘political snooping’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×