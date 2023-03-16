CBI files new FIR against Sisodia - What is Delhi govt's 'feedback unit' case?

The feedback unit of the government was set up in 2015 with approval from the Delhi Cabinet of Ministers. It came into existence after the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government came under the Lieutenant Governor's purview and was tasked with gathering 'relevant information' and feedback with regards the working of government departments and other bodies under the state government. According to reports, its mandate also included conducting sting operations, or ‘trap cases’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}