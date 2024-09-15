CBI flags RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh’s role in larger conspiracy: ‘Came to spot at 11am, filed FIR after 11pm’

Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondol were arrested by the CBI on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2024, 07:49 PM IST
CBI flags RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's role in larger conspiracy: ‘Came to spot at 11am, filed FIR after 11pm’
CBI flags RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh’s role in larger conspiracy: ‘Came to spot at 11am, filed FIR after 11pm’(Photo: Samir Jana/HT)

The Central Bureau of Investigation believes former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh may be part of a ‘larger conspiracy’. The assertion was made before a Kolkata court on Sunday amid its ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The probe agency had arrested Ghosh and Tala Police Station OC Abhijit Mondol a day earlier.

“He is not an accused in rape and murder but he might have role in larger conspiracy…He came to the spot at 11am and an FIR was registered after 11pm,”News18 quoted the CBI as saying.

The central agency also claimed in court that both Ghosh and Mondal had played some "vital roles" in the crime. The two were in touch with each other, and the former issued instructions to the policeman on how to proceed with the rape-murder case. Both of them tried to "downplay the incident" as well as "shield" the heinous crime, it said in court.

According to the CBI, call detail records from the night of the incident have suggested a possible ‘nexus’ between Mondol and Ghosh. The probe agency told Sealdah Court that they intended to confront the duo about their role in the incident.

“It was a case of sexual assault, and they should have approached it cautiously. Mondol conspired with others... There is no conflict between the CBI and the police. We just want to uncover the truth. For us, he is not a police officer; he is a suspect. He was obligated to register the FIR. They tried to pass it off as a suicide. There was a clear dereliction of duty. Custodial interrogation of both individuals is necessary,” the lawyer said.

 

Also Read | Why was Sandip Ghosh arrested by CBI for second time

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCBI flags RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh’s role in larger conspiracy: ‘Came to spot at 11am, filed FIR after 11pm’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue