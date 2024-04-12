CBI gets BRS leader K Kavitha's custody in Delhi excise policy case till April 15
CBI arrests K Kavitha in connection with Delhi excise policy case, seeks custodial interrogation. Allegations include payment of kickbacks to AAP, leading to remand till April 15.
Bharat Rasthra Samithi leader K Kavitha remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till April 15 by the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. The CBI had sought custodial interrogation of Kavitha in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.