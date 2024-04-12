CBI arrests K Kavitha in connection with Delhi excise policy case, seeks custodial interrogation. Allegations include payment of kickbacks to AAP, leading to remand till April 15.

Bharat Rasthra Samithi leader K Kavitha remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till April 15 by the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. The CBI had sought custodial interrogation of Kavitha in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, Kavitha was arrested by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

She was questioned on WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal after which ₹100 crore was allegedly paid to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the now-scrapped excise policy in favour of a liquor lobby. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to news agency ANI, the CBI, in its remand application, said the BRS MLC did not give satisfactory answer and is concealing facts which are exclusively in her knowledge.

“Earlier also she has not joined the investigation despite notice. So we need 5 days custodial remand of her to unearth the conspiracy," said CBI's public prosecutor.

However, after appearing before Rouse Avenue Court, Kavitha said the CBI is asking wrong questions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I don’t have anything to say. They ask the same old questions. It’s a futile exercise. CBI is asking wrong questions," the BRS leader told news agency PTI.

The CBI arrested the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, reported PTI citing officials.

The ED had arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

