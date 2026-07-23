CBI gives clean chit to Sanjeev Mukhiya in NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said its probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak found no evidence linking Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya to the theft or distribution of the examination question paper, according to a report by PTI.

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In a statement, the agency said the issue had already been clarified earlier and asserted that its investigation had identified the entire conspiracy behind the theft of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper, along with every individual involved in its circulation and all candidates who allegedly benefited from the leaked paper.

The CBI said the case originated after the Bihar Police detected the theft of the NEET-UG question paper in 2024 and registered an FIR. At that stage, Mukhiya was named as an accused based on a prima facie suspicion because he had allegedly figured in other examination paper leak cases.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 exam paper leak: CBI names six accused in second charge sheet

Multiple chargesheets filed by CBI The investigation was later transferred to the CBI, which said it identified "each and every person" involved in stealing and distributing the leaked paper, as well as every beneficiary. The agency has since filed multiple chargesheets against 45 accused before a court in Patna.

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However, the CBI said its investigation did not uncover any evidence establishing Mukhiya's role in the theft or circulation of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper.

"In the course of its investigation, the CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET-UG question paper in 2024," the agency was quoted as saying by PTI.

The probe agency said it conducted a "detailed and thorough" investigation and was satisfied that the entire conspiracy had been unravelled and all those involved had been identified.

Mukhiya in judicial custody in other cases According to the CBI, Mukhiya remained absconding during the relevant period before being arrested by the Bihar Police in connection with other cases. Since he had been named in the original FIR, the agency took him into police custody for questioning during the investigation.

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"As no evidence of his involvement in the NEET-UG 2024 case emerged during the investigation, the CBI did not file any chargesheet against him in this case, and he has accordingly availed bail in the NEET-UG case," the statement said.

The agency clarified that Mukhiya continues to remain in judicial custody despite securing bail in the CBI case because he is an accused in other cases being investigated by the Bihar Police.