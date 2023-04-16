New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday concerning alleged corruption and criminal conspiracy connected to the excise policy.

Kejriwal was interrogated for roughly nine hours since 11.10 am as a witness and then reviewed his statement under CrPC section 161. Officials confirmed the CM has not been summoned again. Post-questioning, he informed the media that the CBI asked him 56 questions related to significant developments in the excise policy.

Kejriwal came to the CBI headquarters with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Delhi cabinet colleagues, faced inquiries about meetings during the policy’s formation and implementation, a 12% commission for wholesalers, and allegations of favouring certain politicians and businessmen from the south India in exchange for bribes, people familiar with the development said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members staged protests across the city, with several leaders were detained by the Delhi police.

In a video message earlier, Kejriwal said: “I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not. I think the BJP has instructed CBI that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he said.

Kejriwal was not named in the first information report filed on 17 August last year, but he was part of certain meetings and was in know of developments, something agency focused on during his questioning on Sunday.

C. Arvind, the former secretary to former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on 26 February, has told the investigators that the decision to increase the profit margin for wholesalers from 5% to 12% was conveyed to him for the first time at the CM’s residence in mid-March-2021.

Although neither Kejriwal was part of any GoM (group of ministers) to decide the contours of excise policy, nor he signed any document, CBI believes that decision to increase the profit margin from 5% to 12% wasn’t possible without the approval of top authority in the Delhi government.

The agency is trying to ascertain the role of all involved in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy, marred with corruption charges and in which former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on 26 February.

Besides, an official said, C. Arvind was given the draft of GoM report, which had 12% profit margin for wholesalers, for putting before council of ministers at CM’s residence. There were no discussions about handing the wholesale liquor business to private players in meetings held by GoM— which comprised Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot — before mid-March 2021, C Arvind has claimed.

The CM’s questioning is also happening on the aspect as to why AAP’s communications in-charge Vijay Nair was given full authority, as claimed by multiple witnesses, to meet with liquor traders and politicians, businessmen from the South group, which got nine retail zones out of 32 in Delhi liquor business.

According to arrested businessman Sameer Mahendru’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal had told him during a video call arranged by Nair that “Vijay (Nair) is his boy and that he should trust him".

Mahendru, agencies have alleged, was part of the South group, which gave ₹100 crore bribe to the AAP leaders in lieu of nine retail zones.

The South Group, according to ED, comprises YSR Congress parliamentarian Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (or MSR), his son Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), and K Kavitha (daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao) and Mahendru.

The Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy aimed to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business. It aimed to replace a sales-volume based regime with a license fee one for traders, and promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience. The policy also introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor, a first for Delhi.

The plan, however, came to an abrupt end, with Delhi’s lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommending a probe into alleged irregularities in the regime. This ultimately resulted in the policy being scrapped prematurely and being replaced by the 2020-21 regime, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that Saxena’s predecessor sabotaged the move with a few last-minute changes that resulted in lower-than-expected revenues.