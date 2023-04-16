CBI grills Kejriwal in excise policy probe as AAP protests4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Kejriwal was not named in the first information report filed on 17 August last year, but he was part of certain meetings and was in know of developments, something agency focused on during his questioning on Sunday.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday concerning alleged corruption and criminal conspiracy connected to the excise policy.
