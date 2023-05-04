CBI informs I-T Dept, ED about seizing ₹38.38 crore cash from WAPCOS chief2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:33 PM IST
The ₹38.38 crore cash seizure is being termed as the investigative agency's biggest unaccounted cash seizure from the premises of Gupta who was earlier booked for allegedly amassing ₹7.91 crore of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate that the agency has seized a whopping ₹38.38 crore cash during their probe against former WAPCOS chief R K Gupta.
