OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI initiates inquiry to probe corruption allegations against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh had resigned as the Maharashtra home minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an inquiry within 15 days into the allegations against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A CBI team from Delhi is in Mumbai to record the statements and collected all relevant documents against Deshmukh on the allegations made by Singh.

"CBI has registered a PE in the respect of the Bombay High Court order dated April 5, 2021," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Bombay High Court had ordered a CBI enquiry after a PIL was filed by Dr Jaishri Patil.

The central probe agency team is also expected to record the statements of Param Bir Singh and other officers mentioned by him during its preliminary inquiry.

If CBI, during its preliminary inquiry finds the allegations by Singh true, an FIR will be registered against him and a formal probe will take place.

A criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe was filed against Deshmukh by Singh, who claimed that the NCP leader had asked police officers to extort 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
CBDT chairman P. C. ModyPremium Premium

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme helped govt gain 54,005 cr in taxes: CBDT chief

2 min read . 05:16 AM IST
White House press secretary Jen PsakiPremium Premium

White House says over 28 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week

1 min read . 12:52 AM IST
People wait to board passenger buses during rush hour at a bus terminal amid the spread of covid in Mumbai on Tuesday.Premium Premium

Migrants trickle out of cities with rising curbs

2 min read . 12:33 AM IST
Ventilators and protective gear became the manufacturing face of the pandemic as India scrambled to provide critical healthcare.Premium Premium

Medical parts cos pivot towards ventilators again

2 min read . 12:07 AM IST

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni had said on Monday this was an "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" case that warranted an independent inquiry. The bench had said Singh's allegations against Deshmukh had put at stake the citizen's faith in the state police.

The Maharashtra government and Deshmukh, on the other hand, approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the high court order and raised questions over the integrity of the central probe agency and impact on the country's federal structure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout