The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh .

Deshmukh had resigned as the Maharashtra home minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an inquiry within 15 days into the allegations against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A CBI team from Delhi is in Mumbai to record the statements and collected all relevant documents against Deshmukh on the allegations made by Singh.

"CBI has registered a PE in the respect of the Bombay High Court order dated April 5, 2021," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Bombay High Court had ordered a CBI enquiry after a PIL was filed by Dr Jaishri Patil.

The central probe agency team is also expected to record the statements of Param Bir Singh and other officers mentioned by him during its preliminary inquiry.

If CBI, during its preliminary inquiry finds the allegations by Singh true, an FIR will be registered against him and a formal probe will take place.

A criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe was filed against Deshmukh by Singh, who claimed that the NCP leader had asked police officers to extort ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants. Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni had said on Monday this was an "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" case that warranted an independent inquiry. The bench had said Singh's allegations against Deshmukh had put at stake the citizen's faith in the state police.

The Maharashtra government and Deshmukh, on the other hand, approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the high court order and raised questions over the integrity of the central probe agency and impact on the country's federal structure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via