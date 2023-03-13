CBI inquiry against Red Cross Society2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:54 PM IST
- Indian Red Cross is an organization which offers relief in times of disasters/emergencies and promotes health & care of the vulnerable people and communities.
The union government has initiated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry against Indian Red Cross Society and five of its regional branches after incidents of alleged corruption and financial irregularities. Four states involved are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka and one UT—Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×