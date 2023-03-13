The union government has initiated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry against Indian Red Cross Society and five of its regional branches after incidents of alleged corruption and financial irregularities. Four states involved are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka and one UT—Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Indian Red Cross is an organization which offers relief in times of disasters/emergencies and promotes health & care of the vulnerable people and communities.

“We had received several complaints about the alleged corruption in regional branches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Karnataka and accordingly action is being taken," said the health ministry official.

In 2020, the Governor of Tamil Nadu directed the National Headquarters (NHQ) for approval under Prevention of Corruption Act to enable CBI to investigate after serious allegations in the functioning of the State Branch.

“The accused Chairman and other office bearers of Tamil Nadu State Branch obtained stay from High Court in Chennai against investigation by CBI. The stay stands vacated in June 2022. Currently, the chairman has resigned and the matter is with the CBI," the ministry said adding that governor of the state has now dissolved the state managing committee and replaced it with Adhoc committee.

Similarly, in Kerala a case of misappropriation of funds in 2019 allegedly by chairman and vice-chairman led to National Headquarters recommending dissolution of State Managing committee, the official said.

Now, a new Managing committee is in place after the makeshift interim committee under the High court judge was made just after dissolution of state committee.

Another incident was reported in Andaman & Nicobar U.T. Branch where General Secretary was holding his position for a long time without proper elections. Based on a complaint, the matter was referred to the Governor of A&N Islands and based on the recommendations of the Lt. Governor, the General Secretary was removed.

“Delay in election of state managing committee and a land dispute led the managing body members to visit Assam and apprise the governor of the issues pertaining to the branch. The high Court ordered for election and now a new State managing committee is in place," said the official.

According to the government official, in Karnataka, a trust was registered in the name of the Red Cross by the former chairman of the state branch. An FIR has been lodged and now the trust stands dissolved.