CBI issues summons to TVK's Vijay for questioning in Karur stampede case that left 41 dead, over 60 injured

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to appear before it for questioning in the Karur stampede case, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. As many as 41 people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27.

The CBI has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in connection with the case, officials said. The investigation agency has now decided to summon actor Vijay in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The officials said that after questioning Vijay, the CBI official may take a call on filing a chargesheet in the stampede case.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.

Just recently, TVK held its first public meeting at Moongilpalayam Meeting Ground in Erode months after the Karur stampede incident, with Vijay addressing supporters. This also marked Vijay's first public appearance since the stampede incident.

The Karur stampede The incident happened on September 27, 2025 when a massive gathering of Vijay's supporters gathered in Karur of Tamil Nadu for his first election rally. While Vijay was seen arriving at the airport soon after the stampede, the case attracted much condemnation from public and political circles.

Multiple attendees had reportedly fainted during the rally, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources claimed that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede situation.

In his first reaction, Vijay expressed grief and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident. Also Read | Vijay video calls families of Karur stampede victims, assures personal visit and support

“My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” Vijay posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed deepest condolences as the death toll continued to rise. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.