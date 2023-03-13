CBI launches inquiry at 5 state branches of Red Cross for corruption, financial irregularities2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:05 PM IST
- The Union health ministry had received complaints about alleged corruption at the regional branches of the Red Cross Society in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
After receiving complaints of corruption and financial irregularities, a CBI inquiry has been launched at the regional branches of the Red Cross Society in four states and a Union Territory.
