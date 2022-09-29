CBI launches ‘Operation Garuda’ against illicit drug trafficking

The CBI-led global operation seeks to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones and support elements.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched a multi-phase ‘Operation Garuda’ against illicit drug trafficking network, registering 127 new cases, arresting 175 people and seizing huge quantities of narcotic drugs, the probe agency said in a statement on Thursday.
The agency said, during this special operation with several state police forces including from Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Narcotics Control Bureau, around 6,600 suspects/persons were checked; 127 new cases wereregistered and around 175 persons including six absconders/proclaimed offenders arrested. Searches, seizures, and arrests were carried out across multiple states/UT in India.
A CBI release said the operation seeks to disrupt, degrade and dismantle drug networks with international linkages through rapid exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdiction through Interpol.
This global operation was initiated in close coordination with Interpol and Narcotics Control Bureau, for combating the smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with special focus on Indian Ocean region. Drug trafficking networks with international linkages require law enforcement cooperation across international jurisdiction.
The CBI-led global operation seeks to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones and support elements.
