CBI leads multi-city raids to tackle trafficking of Indians to fight in Russia-Ukraine war
CBI raids in seven cities target a human trafficking network linked to visa consultancy firms and agents. Workers were promised lucrative jobs and sent to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.
The Central Bureau of Investigation is leading raids across seven cities to counter a human trafficking network. A case has been registered against various visa consultancy firms and agents for hiring people for lucrative jobs and then sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. The development comes less than a day after Indian authorities confirmed the death of a Hyderabad resident while fighting for Moscow.