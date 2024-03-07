The Central Bureau of Investigation is leading raids across seven cities to counter a human trafficking network. A case has been registered against various visa consultancy firms and agents for hiring people for lucrative jobs and then sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. The development comes less than a day after Indian authorities confirmed the death of a Hyderabad resident while fighting for Moscow.

