Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  CBI leads multi-city raids to tackle trafficking of Indians to fight in Russia-Ukraine war

CBI leads multi-city raids to tackle trafficking of Indians to fight in Russia-Ukraine war

Livemint

CBI raids in seven cities target a human trafficking network linked to visa consultancy firms and agents. Workers were promised lucrative jobs and sent to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Mint Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation is leading raids across seven cities to counter a human trafficking network. A case has been registered against various visa consultancy firms and agents for hiring people for lucrative jobs and then sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. The development comes less than a day after Indian authorities confirmed the death of a Hyderabad resident while fighting for Moscow.

More to come…

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.