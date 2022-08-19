CBI raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia, that of IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations across 7 states and Union Territories on Friday
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has listed 15 accused, including the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in its FIR on alleged excise scam. The agency conducted raids in 19 locations on Friday including the residence of Manish Sisodia.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia, 50, that of IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.
Meanwhile, news agency PTI, also reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may initiate a money laundering investigation over the framing and execution of the AAP government's excise policy.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had put out a tweet in Hindi, "CBI has come. He is welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children," when loosely translated. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that he will co-operate, truth will come out.
The Delhi Excise Policy was scrapped by the Delhi government in July. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on 30 July, that the Delhi government's ambitious new liquor policy (Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22) will be scrapped entirely and that from 1 August, only government owned liquor vendors will be allowed to sell alcohol in the national capital.
Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.
The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.
The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.
The CBI will find only four pencils, some notebooks and a geometry box only at the residence of Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the AAP MP Raghav Chadha said on Friday after the investigation agency's raid.
