CBI makes BIG revelation on RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh: ‘Did not want FIR, gave deceptive answers during probe’

The CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital. The federal probe agency later added charges of evidence tampering against him.

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2024, 02:42 PM IST
CBI makes BIG revelation on RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh: ‘Did not want FIR, gave deceptive answers during probe’
CBI makes BIG revelation on RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh: ‘Did not want FIR, gave deceptive answers during probe’(Photo: Samir Jana/HT)

The CBI has accused former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh of avoiding the registration of FIR following the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The probe agency also said the arrested official gave "deceptive" answers to important questions during a polygraph test. 

“Ghosh did not intend to register an FIR in the case, even after being in consultation with an advocate. Even after he received information about the incident at 9.58 am on August 9, he did not reach the hospital immediately. He did not submit a murder complaint, which was eventually submitted by the vice-principal, who floated a theory of suicide by the doctor,” a remand letter accessed by CNN-News18 said.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCBI makes BIG revelation on RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh: ‘Did not want FIR, gave deceptive answers during probe’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    667.80
    02:51 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    34.25 (5.41%)

    Tata Steel

    154.35
    02:51 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.95 (0.62%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.25
    02:51 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.05 (-0.02%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.55
    02:51 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.6 (0.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,900.00
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    576.25 (7.87%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,927.00
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    139.15 (7.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,998.40
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    977 (7.5%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.00
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.15 (7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue