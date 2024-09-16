The CBI has accused former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh of avoiding the registration of FIR following the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The probe agency also said the arrested official gave "deceptive" answers to important questions during a polygraph test.

“Ghosh did not intend to register an FIR in the case, even after being in consultation with an advocate. Even after he received information about the incident at 9.58 am on August 9, he did not reach the hospital immediately. He did not submit a murder complaint, which was eventually submitted by the vice-principal, who floated a theory of suicide by the doctor," a remand letter accessed by CNN-News18 said.