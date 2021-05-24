The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order which allowed house arrest of 4 TMC leaders in Narada case. The central investigating agency has sought adjournment of hearing today, news agency ANI reported.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court ordered house arrest of four leaders including two sitting ministers, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee. Other two arrestedleaders are Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee. While Mitra is sitting TMC MLA, Chatterjee is former Kolkata mayor. He was earlier with the TMC.

On May 17, the CBI said that it had arrested four accused persons who were the then ministers in Government of West Bengal in a case related to Narada Sting Operation. Later, they were produced before a court, which granted them bail on the same day. However, the CBI moved the high court which stayed the bail order and sent them in judicial custody. In the next hearing, a division bench of the court ordered house arrest of four leaders.

The bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee differed on the issue of recalling the stay on the bail to four accused. They decided to refer the matter to higher bench and till then leaders were placed under house arrest.

The Acting Chief Justice constituted a five-judge bench consisting of himself, Justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Arijit Banerjee. The matter is scheduled be taken up for hearing today at 11 am. It was reported that the new bench would hear the CBI's prayer for transfer of the case from the lower court to itself. However, now the central agency has moved the apex court challenging the high court order.

