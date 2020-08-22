Home >News >India >CBI, Mumbai Police teams at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mumbai
CBI, Mumbai Police teams at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mumbai

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 04:44 PM IST ANI

  • CBI team had grilled cook Neeraj at a guesthouse in Santacruz in connection with the case
  • The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death

MUMBAI : Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrived at the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of the probe in the case related to his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were also with the CBI team, which arrived at the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, to probe the death case.

Earlier, the CBI team had grilled Neeraj at a guesthouse in Santacruz in connection with the case. Two Mumbai police officials had on Friday visited Sushant's residence in Bandra.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Thursday said, "Of course, we will cooperate," when asked if they will cooperate with CBI team investigating the late actor's death case. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Earlier on August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

