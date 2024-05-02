'CBI not under control of Union of India': Modi govt tells Supreme Court
Modi government informs SC that CBI is not under its control, responding to West Bengal's lawsuit. TMC alleges CBI is investigating without state's consent.
The Modi government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was not under its control. The Centre responded to a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government on the agency going ahead with its probe in several cases without the prerequisite nod from the state.