NEW DELHI: India’s Praveen Sinha, special director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was elected on Thursday as Asian delegate to the executive committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

“This was a tough election, with India running against four other contestants - China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan - for two posts," a person familiar with the matter said. “The elections were held in Istanbul (Turkey) during the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly."

The Interpol is a key body for tackling rising numbers of trans-national organized crimes, terrorism and cyber-crimes.

“India will continue to actively contribute to Interpol’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience," the person said.

Thursdays’s win was the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world, another person familiar with the matter said.

“Crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. Our Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments," the second person said giving an insight into the campaign process.

Ambassadors and high commissioners residents in Delhi were similarly contacted.

Simultaneously, India’s National Central Bureau (NCB-India) reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election, the person said.

The Indian ambassador in Turkey had camped in Istanbul in recent days and also held bilateral meetings with delegations for the final efforts to gain support, the second person said.

“We deeply appreciate all those countries who voted for India," the second person added.

