CBI official Praveen Sinha elected as Asian delegate to Interpol executive panel

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India will continue to actively contribute to Interpol’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India’s Praveen Sinha, special director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was elected on Thursday as Asian delegate to the executive committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India’s Praveen Sinha, special director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was elected on Thursday as Asian delegate to the executive committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).
“This was a tough election, with India running against four other contestants - China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan - for two posts," a person familiar with the matter said. “The elections were held in Istanbul (Turkey) during the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly."
“This was a tough election, with India running against four other contestants - China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan - for two posts," a person familiar with the matter said. “The elections were held in Istanbul (Turkey) during the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly."
The Interpol is a key body for tackling rising numbers of trans-national organized crimes, terrorism and cyber-crimes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Interpol is a key body for tackling rising numbers of trans-national organized crimes, terrorism and cyber-crimes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“India will continue to actively contribute to Interpol’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience," the person said.
“India will continue to actively contribute to Interpol’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience," the person said.
Thursdays’s win was the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world, another person familiar with the matter said.
Thursdays’s win was the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world, another person familiar with the matter said.
“Crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. Our Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments," the second person said giving an insight into the campaign process.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. Our Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments," the second person said giving an insight into the campaign process.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ambassadors and high commissioners residents in Delhi were similarly contacted.
Ambassadors and high commissioners residents in Delhi were similarly contacted.
Simultaneously, India’s National Central Bureau (NCB-India) reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election, the person said.