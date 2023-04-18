CBI officials, Kolkata cops scramble for pieces after ‘unknown’ docs set on fire in Bengal | Watch1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:04 PM IST
- The incident came as the central agency is investigating multiple cases of irregularities in the TMC-ruled states
The officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Kolkata police scrambled through the remains of unknown documents burned by unidentified persons in the Andul Garia area of Bhandar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday. The authorities rushed to the spot after receiving the information that the documents were related to any of the scams in West Bengal.
