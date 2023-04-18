The officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Kolkata police scrambled through the remains of unknown documents burned by unidentified persons in the Andul Garia area of Bhandar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday. The authorities rushed to the spot after receiving the information that the documents were related to any of the scams in West Bengal.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Unknown documents were burnt by unidentified people in Andul Garia area of Bhandar in South 24 Parganas. CBI officials and Kolkata police on the spot. pic.twitter.com/IMnWQH4LMj — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

The incident came as the central agency is investigating multiple cases of irregularities in the TMC-ruled states. At the top of the list is the teacher recruitment scam in which former minister of the West Bengal government Partha Chatterjee is the main accused. CBI has also arrested several other senior leaders from the TMC including MLAs.

The CBI is also investigating the coal mine scam which was registered in 2020 against a group operating in the western parts of West Bengal, where Eastern Coalfields Limited manages numerous mines, of illegally extracting coal worth a substantial amount of money and selling it on the black market over multiple years.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee in the case. The central agencies have registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vinay Mishra, a youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, is one of the main individuals accused in the case. Anup Majhi, a coal operator from the area, is also a key suspect in the case. Majhi is believed to have close ties with Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC has termed all the allegations, an attempt by the BJP-led Centre to derail the functioning of the West Bengal government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly alleged that the central agencies are being misused against Opposition leaders to thawrt any kind of disagreement against the central government.