CBI probe affected in Kolkata rape-murder case as no lawyer ready to represent accused Sanjay Roy; here’s what it means

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in a Kolkata rape-murder case, couldn't find a lawyer, hindering the CBI's investigation.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published21 Aug 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI probe affected as no lawyer ready to represent accused Sanjay Roy; here's what it means (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI probe affected as no lawyer ready to represent accused Sanjay Roy; here’s what it means (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata rape-murder case: No lawyer is willing to represent Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the Kolkata rape and murder case, News18 reported.

Roy is accused of raping and murdering a trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her body was found on August 9. There have been waves of massive protests around the world since then.

Also Read | Kolkata case: CISF inspects RG Kar security; ex-principal may face lie detector

While the legal situation seems to have occurred because lawyers are taking a moral stand, the absence of a lawyer is stopping the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from going ahead with the investigation.

The CBI cannot conduct a polygraph test, commonly known as a lie-detector test, without the accused's consent.

Why does Sanjoy Roy need a lawyer?

A polygraph test cannot proceed without Sanjay Roy's consent. His approval is mandatory.

A lawyer can explain the implications of the test, provide legal advice and help Roy make an informed decision. His consent can be legally obtained only if he agrees after understanding his rights and the potential consequences.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: AIIMS director urges resident doctors to resume duties

As per the Journal for Law Students and Researchers, a subject “should have the knowledge of that test and legal implications of the test” while agreeing to the test.

Can Sanjay Roy refuse to take the test?

Sanjay Roy can refuse the polygraph test completely. Since the test requires his consent, he can decline it altogether. His consent cannot be forced. Legally, a polygraph test requires voluntary consent.

Forcing someone to undergo such a test without their agreement would violate their rights and could render the results inadmissible in court, as per Indian law.

Sanjoy Roy gets a legal aid lawyer

As Roy is struggling to find a lawyer, a legal aid attorney has been appointed to handle his defence, according to News18. The court appoints a legal aid lawyer to represent someone who cannot afford to hire a private lawyer.

Also Read | Bengali actress gets rape threat after protesting against Kolkata doctor murder

Legal aid lawyers provide their services either for free or at a significantly reduced cost to the client, with the funding typically coming from the government or a nonprofit organisation. Legal aid lawyers are fully qualified and licensed, but they are assigned to the case rather than being chosen by the client.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 05:45 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaCBI probe affected in Kolkata rape-murder case as no lawyer ready to represent accused Sanjay Roy; here’s what it means

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue