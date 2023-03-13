CBI probes five branches of Red Cross over alleged ‘corruption'2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:51 PM IST
- According to officials, the Union health ministry had received complaints about alleged corruption at the regional branches of the Red Cross Society in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands
A CBI inquiry has been launched at the regional branches of the Red Cross Society in four states and a Union Territory over complaints of corruption and financial irregularities.
