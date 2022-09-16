CBI questions daughter of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

CBI questions daughter of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal2 min read . 03:21 PM IST
A team of CBI visited the residence of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and questioned her daughter in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case
At the time when the Trinamool Congress government is planning to bring a resolution against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other central agencies for allegedly exceeding their defined roles, a three-member team of the investigation agency visited the residence of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and questioned his daughter Sukanya in the alleged cattle smuggling case.
After spending an hour at the residence of Anubrata, who is the district President of TMC, the CBI team went to the nearby post office as part of its probe into the alleged scam.
Sukanya is allegedly a shareholder in the rice mill associated with her father. The agency had earlier visited the rice mill and seized some vehicles which are allegedly owned by others but used by Anubrata Mondal.
On Wednesday, the CBI team also questioned close associates of Anubrata, Rajiv Bhattacharya and Sujeet Dey, about the case and their camp office in Bolapur.
The TMC leader was arrested by the CBI on 11 August after he skipped eight summons by the agency citing health reasons. The leader is currently lodged at the Asansol correctional home.
Anubrata Mondal is a trusted aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and makes all decisions regarding the party activities in Birbhum. The case goes back to September 2020, when CBI registered a case against four persons including a Commandant of Border Security Force (BSF), for cattle smuggling.
The agency claims that Md Enamul Haque, the kingpin of the cattle smuggling is a close associate of Anubrata Mondal and was conducting this smuggling at his directions. The accused was in touch with the TMC leader through his bodyguard Saigal Hossain.
CBI alleged that Saigal was the person who collected the proceeds of the crime, in the name of Anubrata.
The BSF Commandant, Satish Kumar was also named in the case as he didn't act or arrested anyone even after seizing 20,000 heads of cattle before they could be shipped across the border.
