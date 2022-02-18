After issuing a lookout notice, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started questioning former NSE Managing Director Chitra Ramakrishna in connection with the NSE (National Stock Exchange) co-location case in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. The CBI wants to question Ramkrishna to further the probe in the case of preferential access to the NSE algo-trading platform, an agency official said.

The officer with direct knowledge of the matter had earlier told Livemint that apart from Ramkrishna, the lookout notice has also been issued against Anand Subramanian and Ravi Narain (former managing director of NSE).

The current CBI probe is the expansion of the 2018 FIR in light of the recent facts that have emerged pursuant to the Sebi order, the official said.

The CBI case pertains to a probe in the matter of giving preferential access to NSE algo-trading platform. In the case, an FIR was filed back on May 30, 2018. Those named in the FIR included OPG Securities’ promoter Sanjay Gupta, his brother-in-law Aman Kakrady, Ajay Shah, who facilitated Gupta’s operations by developing and providing a software called Chanakya, and some other unnamed officials of NSE and Sebi.

Case against Ramkrishna:

Ramkrishna had hit the headlines after a recent Sebi order on February 11, which said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the exchange's group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (MD).

The SEBI charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

The market regulator also levied a fine of ₹3 crore on Ramkrishna, ₹2 crore each on the NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and ₹6 lakh on VR Narasimhan, the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

With PTI inputs

