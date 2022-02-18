CBI questions ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna in co-location case. Details here

The CBI case pertains to a probe in the matter of giving preferential access to NSE algo-trading platform. In the case, an FIR was filed back on May 30, 2018. Those named in the FIR included OPG Securities’ promoter Sanjay Gupta, his brother-in-law Aman Kakrady, Ajay Shah, who facilitated Gupta’s operations by developing and providing a software called Chanakya, and some other unnamed officials of NSE and Sebi.