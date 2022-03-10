CBI questions Sebi on oversight in NSE co-location case

NSE has 1,200 racks in its co-location facility where brokers can place their servers. Since it is a Local Area Network (LAN), order placements are faster than brokers whose servers are situated outside exchange premises. The average latency is at 1,744 nanoseconds. These rack spaces are taken up by 200-odd brokers out of the 1,400 brokers and trading members trading on NSE.

