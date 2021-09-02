The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided 20 locations in a case relating to alleged irregularities committed by a private institution in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021, according to news agency ANI.

“Searches being conducted at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a pvt educational institution, its directors and associates and other unknown persons," the news agency reported citing the CBI.

According to report, the investigating agency has booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, its directors for alleged irregularities in IIT-JEE Mains examination.

(More details awaited)

