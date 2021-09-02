CBI books institute, its directors for irregularities in JEE (Mains) Exam 2021

CBI books institute, its directors for irregularities in JEE (Mains) Exam 20211 min read . 07:16 PM IST
- CBI has booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, and its directors for alleged irregularities in IIT-JEE Mains examination
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided 20 locations in a case relating to alleged irregularities committed by a private institution in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021, according to news agency ANI.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided 20 locations in a case relating to alleged irregularities committed by a private institution in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021, according to news agency ANI.
“Searches being conducted at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a pvt educational institution, its directors and associates and other unknown persons," the news agency reported citing the CBI.
“Searches being conducted at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a pvt educational institution, its directors and associates and other unknown persons," the news agency reported citing the CBI.
According to report, the investigating agency has booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, its directors for alleged irregularities in IIT-JEE Mains examination.
According to report, the investigating agency has booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, its directors for alleged irregularities in IIT-JEE Mains examination.
(More details awaited)
(More details awaited)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!