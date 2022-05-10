CBI raids 40 locations for misuse of funds by foreign-funded NGOs, MHA officials1 min read . 09:15 PM IST
- CBI searches are going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a major crackdown, CBI is currently conducting search operations at around 40 locations against Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly violating rules for foreign donations
In a major crackdown, CBI is currently conducting search operations at around 40 locations against Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly violating rules for foreign donations
The coordinated operation over the alleged breaches of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said.
The coordinated operation over the alleged breaches of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said.
It has been detected during the operation that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, they said.
It has been detected during the operation that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, they said.
So far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case, they said.
So far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case, they said.
The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth ₹2 crore, they said.
The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth ₹2 crore, they said.