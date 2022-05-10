Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  CBI raids 40 locations for misuse of funds by foreign-funded NGOs, MHA officials

CBI raids 40 locations for misuse of funds by foreign-funded NGOs, MHA officials

The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth 2 crore
1 min read . 09:15 PM IST Livemint

  • CBI searches are going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan

In a major crackdown, CBI is currently conducting search operations at around 40 locations against Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly violating rules for foreign donations

The coordinated operation over the alleged breaches of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said.

It has been detected during the operation that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, they said.

So far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case, they said.

The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth 2 crore, they said.

