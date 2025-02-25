India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 60 locations across India on Tuesday, February 25, in connection with a bitcoin and crypto fraud case, reported the news agency PTI.

The news agency on Monday, February 24, reported, citing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), that they have frozen bank deposits worth over ₹2 crore after searching across multiple states.

These searches were conducted after an Indian citizen was accused of illegally converting cryptocurrency worth nearly ₹600 crore via several crypto exchanges, as per the report.