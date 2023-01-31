CBI raids across 7 states in Himachal Pradesh police exam paper leak case2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 09:10 PM IST
CBI conducted searches at more than 50 locations in seven states including Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana etc in an ongoing investigation of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable paper leak case
In the ongoing investigation of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable paper leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a massive raid at around 50 locations across seven states on Tuesday.
