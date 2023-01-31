In the ongoing investigation of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable paper leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a massive raid at around 50 locations across seven states on Tuesday.

CBI raids were conducted in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana etc, reported ANI.

According to the news agency, the police have recovered incriminating documents during the search conducted in relation with two cases registered in the paper leak case.

After the information of paper leak case came to the fore, the Himachal Pradesh government had asked the central investigation agency to take action. Then, the CBI registered two cases on November 30, 2022. These cases were earlier registered by the State Police to investigate the allegations of leajage of question papers of written examinations for the post of Constables in Himachal Pradesh Police, held in March 2022.

During the investigation, the paper leak act was found to be performed by an inter-state nexus. The police found the alleged role of several middlemen coming from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, etc. The investigation showed that the nexus was being operated by these middlemen in an organised manner.

The written exam conducted for the post of Police Constable in Himachal Pradesh Police was given by around 75,000 candidates on 27 March. The exam result was scheduled to be declared on April 5 last year.

However, soon after the examination, a viral WhatsApp message created fear amongst the candidates of paper leak, reported Hindustan Times. At that time, the rumours were rejected by the senior police offiicals.

However, the investigation began, and the confession of two candidates about cheating in front of Kangra policemen brought the paper leak into light on May 6.

Afterward, a first information report(FIR) was registered at a local police station in Kangra under Sections 420,201, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. These sections registered the case for crime related to cheating, causing disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy. Later, the state government cancelled the exam.

As the paper leak involved an inter-state nexus, the Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu called it the biggest paper leak scam in the country, reported HT.

(With agency inputs)