CBI raids Bihar minister in 'land-for-railway jobs' scam. 24 Aug 2022, 10:05 AM IST
The anti-crime agency CBI on Wednesday conducted raids at a Bihar's ministers residence in connection with land-for-railways job scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the raid at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna on Wednesday.