The anti-crime agency CBI on Wednesday conducted raids at a Bihar's ministers residence in connection with land-for-railways job scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the raid at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna on Wednesday.

Singh said that the raid is being done "intentionally and there is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour".

Separately, CBI also began its probe in multiple locations in Bihar and Ranchi in connection with illegal mining and extortion scam in Bihar and Jharkhand. The raids happened at Pankaj Mishra's residence who is MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minster Hemant Soren.

"Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) and what's happening here? It has become predictable," RJD RS MP Manoj Jha said on Wednesday.

Earlier, on July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra. A Special PMLA Court had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to ₹13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, ₹5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crusher, and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Mishra, Dahoo Yadav, and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Shibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.

Meanwhile, sparks are set to fly at the Bihar assembly on Wednesday when the BJP, now stripped of power and politically isolated, will try to hold its own against the mighty seven-party ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha's stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation's motion of no-confidence against him.

If the assembly is not adjourned following the vote over the motion against the speaker, the new government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also face the trust vote during the day.