The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended some individuals at the office of the Drugs Controller General of India in connection with ₹3 lakh alleged bribery case.

According to officials, Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy is under the scanner.

The investigation agency received inputs regarding alleged incidents of bribery. Subsequently, the CBI carried out a trap operation in which some individuals were apprehended. Searches were conducted as a part of the operation.